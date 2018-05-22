The number of properties in Palma advertised on Airbnb has fallen markedly. 11-01-2005 Joan Torres

AirDNA is a data analytics website which offers "Airbnb data and insights to succeed in the sharing economy" and "powerful products for growing your vacation rental business". Whether analysing "short-term rental rates in Majorca or regulatory impacts in Manhattan, AirDNA has the most comprehensive and longest-spanning data set".



This blurb all comes from the home page. The reference to Majorca and Manhattan could easily be reversed. In fact, AirDNA's analysis of Palma is that Airbnb was offering 34.8% fewer rental properties in April than in the same month last year: 1,809 versus 2,776.



The ban on apartment holiday rentals in the city is said to be having an impact. The fear of being fined under the regional government's legislation will have been as much of a factor. AirDNA recognises that there are worries about being fined, though it adds that some owners are prepared to take the risk.



As for prices of rentals, the average rose from 81.41 dollars in April last year to 104.62 this year, meaning 88.95 euros.



AirDNA concludes that Airbnb in Palma is ceasing to be a "low-cost" accommodation alternative for "millennials" and becoming a platform on which other types of accommodation providers can compete. In this regard, it highlights the presence of boutique hotels. Also noted is an increase in stand-alone rental properties, which would be unaffected by the town hall's ban but nevertheless still require the tourism ministry registration licence.



In Majorca as a whole, the decrease in accommodation advertised on Airbnb was far less dramatic. In April 2017 there were 15,013 properties. Last month there were 14,626, so a fall of only 2.6%.