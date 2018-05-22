Police
Four arrested for BH Mallorca fire
Four Britons have been arrested by the Guardia Civil, who have been investigating the circumstances of a fire at the BH Mallorca Hotel in Magalluf on Sunday. The fire was coming from one room and affected other areas. Some one hundred guests were evacuated from the block where the fire originated.
From statements taken by the Guardia Civil, it seemed as if the fire was the consequence of a prank involving a spray and a lighter. The mattress of a bed caught alight, and the fire spread. A forensics team has now confirmed this.
The room in question, in which there had been five people at the time, was gutted. The fifth person was asleep and was the target of the prank. Given damage to other rooms and parts of the block, the total cost for repair, cleaning and compensation is put at around 200,000 euros.
Henry James / Hace about 3 hours
It sounds as though their joint IQ does not reach double figures.
S. / Hace about 4 hours
What is wrong with the Teenage Youth of today ?. They are a disgrace. I hope they are given major long term Prison sentences. I often wonder if Britain could afford to bring back National Service. Because today there is No Discipline, No Respect and No Manners among these excuses for human beings.
Mark / Hace about 5 hours
Sheer stupidity we could be looking at a Grenfell tradegy here mass fatalities lock them up for ten years for arson
Viva españa / Hace about 6 hours
Welcome to summer in Mallorca. This will prove to be a very expensive holiday. Somebody sleeping and four others playing a prank with fire. Once again human beings prove beyond doubt that we are not the most intelligent life form. Of course the aliens have already figured this out!