The Guardia Civil made arrests yesterday. 22-05-2018 Guardia Civil

Four Britons have been arrested by the Guardia Civil, who have been investigating the circumstances of a fire at the BH Mallorca Hotel in Magalluf on Sunday. The fire was coming from one room and affected other areas. Some one hundred guests were evacuated from the block where the fire originated.



From statements taken by the Guardia Civil, it seemed as if the fire was the consequence of a prank involving a spray and a lighter. The mattress of a bed caught alight, and the fire spread. A forensics team has now confirmed this.



The room in question, in which there had been five people at the time, was gutted. The fifth person was asleep and was the target of the prank. Given damage to other rooms and parts of the block, the total cost for repair, cleaning and compensation is put at around 200,000 euros.