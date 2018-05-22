Passengers are all too frequently affected by French air-traffic control actions. 22-05-2018 Jaume Morey

Yesterday's general strike by public sector workers in France was supported by air-traffic controllers in Paris, Lyon and Marseille, meaning that flights to and from the Balearics were affected. Delays and cancellations may continue today as a result. At Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma, around 230,000 passengers (arrivals and departures) were forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.



A total of sixty flights in and out of Palma were cancelled yesterday. Among them were several Ryanair flights to and from various destinations in the UK, Germany and Sweden. Two flights in Minorca were cancelled, but none in Ibiza.



Industrial action by French air-traffic controllers is a constant headache for airlines and for airports. On top of the worries over French strikes, industrial action at the Barcelona control centre is still possible. This is due to start on 21 June.