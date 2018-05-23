Majorca is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. Almost 10 million people visit the Spanish island every year, a large share of which are returning guests. Many visitors don’t only come back to Majorca year after year; they also have their own favourite hotel, beach, restaurant and bar that they return to, time and again. But when you have been to the same hotel 10 times (maybe even slept in the same room), visited the same beach every day for two weeks, and find yourself walking on the same streets every day, it is time to discover something new, away from Palma, the crowded beaches and other tourist hot-spots.

The secluded beach at Cala Llombards

Get away from the busy beaches packed with tourists and find a more private and peaceful spot in the sand. Cala Llombards is a small but beautiful beach, merely 55 meters long and located about 10 km from Santanyí. The pine trees and steep cliffs that surround the beach make a truly picturesque scene. Locals and visitors alike come here for relaxing, swimming and snorkeling in the crystal-clear water. Basic facilities are available, but the selection of food and drinks is minimal, so it might be a good idea to bring some refreshments.

A vegan paradise in a nature conservation area

Villa Vegana is a charming family-run hotel and restaurant, beautifully located in a nature conservation area in Cami d'es Pedregar. It is also one of the first 100% vegan hotels in Europe. The owners and managers Jens and Miriam will make you feel completely relaxed and at home in this peaceful place with a cozy family vibe. Here, you can swim in the pool and cuddle with grazing sheep, pigs, donkeys and horses, while you enjoy the panoramic views over the Tramuntana Mountains. While you’re here – don’t miss dining at one of the most interesting vegan restaurants on the island.

A sacred moment at Santuari de Lluc

Santuari de Lluc is a sanctuary and pilgrimage site that offers an alternative to the partying and beach life that otherwise in many ways define Majorca, regardless of whether you are a believer or not. Visitors come here for the serene atmosphere, gorgeous setting and interesting history. Step inside the church from 1691, wander in the botanical garden, and explore the museum’s unique collections of archaeological objects, sacred imagery, Majorcan textiles and much more. If you really want to take in the spiritual ambience, you can stay for the night in one of the spacious guest rooms or apartments.

Puig de Massanella – the third highest mountain on Majorca

Santuari de Lluc is not only a sanctuary and hotel, it is also an excellent starting point for excursions in the Tramuntana Mountains. Puig de Massanella is the third highest mountain on Majorca and one of the most popular excursions from Santuari de Lluc. From the top of the mountain, which is reachable by foot if you are reasonably fit, there is an amazing view of the whole island. Also, some exercise won’t hurt after all the delicious food you’ve probably indulged in!

A hidden piece of culinary art

As the only restaurant in Majorca with two stars in the prestigious Guide Micheline, Zaranda is certainly on the radar, at least in some culinary circles. But with a location up in the mountains, 30 minutes by car from Palma, it is not one of those restaurants you just stumble across. Zaranda is nevertheless highly worth a visit. Chef Fernando Arellano and his team serve dishes that are refined, inspired and original, according to Guide Micheline. The wine list, in addition, is “particularly interesting”.

The 365 Calvari steps in Pollença

Pollença is an ancient mountain town in the northern part of the island, known for having one of Mallorca’s best Sunday markets, and an impressive stairway with 365 steps that lead up to the Calvari church from the 18th century. If you make it all the way to the top, you will be rewarded with a magnificent view of the landscape, and great photo opportunities. Visitors in Pollença during Easter get to witness a dramatic parade up the stairway, including a mock crucifixion of Christ.