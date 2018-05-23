Meeting at Alcudia town hall to discuss the party. 23-05-2018 Elena Ballestero

In Puerto Alcudia each year there is what has been described as a "macro-botellón", a large-scale party for the end of the school year. It attracts around 5,000 youngsters and takes place outdoors, especially on the beach, as well as in clubs.



The date for this year's event is Friday, 8 June. In preparation for this, a meeting was held at Alcudia town hall which brought together representatives from other town halls, local police forces and the Guardia Civil. For the first time, there is to be a coordinated effort involving the police, town halls, schools and health centres to try and prevent alcohol consumption, theft and sexual assaults.



Teenagers from various municipalities go to Alcudia for this party. They include Alcudia's neighbours - Pollensa, Muro and Sa Pobla - as well as Santa Margalida, Inca, Sineu, Binissalem, Manacor and Porreres. Parents of underage children in all these municipalities are to be sent a letter about the party and the prevention.



Phone numbers are to be made available for direct contact with police tutors, members of local police forces who work with schools in their municipalities. These officers will be attending the event, as is always the case.