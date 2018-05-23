Tourism
Tourists dressing badly ...
It is not uncommon to see some odd sights at Palma airports. Arriving passengers, especially younger ones, can sport strange costumes or wear very little. And this was the case with one particular arrival - a male of some bulk - who turned up in a pink bikini. He was with some friends, who were more suitably dressed with Hawaiians.
The attire worn by some tourists, or its absence, attracts the interest of British and German tabloid media, and Bild have highlighted the case of a young British woman who was seen (and photographed) ordering food at a McDonald's. The rear-view image of her revealed a pair of bare buttocks.
The German paper reported that she had gone into the restaurant with two friends and had been wearing this "special outfit". This was on Sunday at around eleven in the morning. Bild noted with some sarcasm that the restaurant was in Inca, "only 47 kilometres from the popular British resort of Magalluf".
GeorgeP / Hace 13 minutes
Quite a few blokes with no tops on and women in bikinis waddling around Alcudia Market. Yech. And as for socks and sandals! Play the game. 5 points white socks. 10 points coloured socks and 15 points for black socks. Bonus of 5 if socks are long and pulled up the calf.
Mark / Hace 40 minutes
It’s ryanair you can’t take a carry on or even wear clothes according to O’Leary ,
Les C / Hace about 1 hour
Would these idiots be wearing this around their home towns in the middle of the day, or anytime when sober. I doubt so, so why and downgrade themselves when entering or in a another country. Lock them up for a month and take their passports away for 10 years. There clearly are families about, and I'm sure they would not be happy with this situation. They should not even have been allowed anywhere near to any airport or any other unsuitable place dressed like this, and should be refused to be served.