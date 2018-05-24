Transport
Thomas Cook flight growth in Palma
Thomas Cook, who keep sending out what can seem like conflicting statements about the tour operator's activities in Majorca, are looking at growth in their airline operations. This summer there will be 2.1 million seats for Palma routes (return flights), which will be 17% up over last summer.
This increase reflects an increased presence in Palma, where there is a new head office as well as the new flights being operated by Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics. And there is to be further increase in 2019. Christoph Debus, CEO of Thomas Cook Airlines, says that there are four Airbus A320 planes for this summer but that the plan is to double the number of planes next year.
Over the 2018/2019 winter, Thomas Cook will be increasing the number of seats by almost 370% to 332,000. As for UK flights in winter, there will be services from Birmingham and Manchester.
I thought TC were in trading trouble. I hope their increased Flights etc., indicate an upturn in their trading fortunes.