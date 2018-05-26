Employment
UK government warning against worker exploitation in Majorca
The UK government is carrying out a week-long operation at airports to warn young travellers about the risks of work exploitation in Majorca. Caroline Nokes, the minister of state for immigration, says that the government wants to ensure that "those contemplating work in Majorca, many of whom are tourists tempted by the idea of an extended stay in the sunshine, do not find their summer turning into a nightmare".
The government is advising young people of the risks of accepting irregular work without proper employment contracts. It is highlighting work as PRs in Magalluf in particular. According to figures from the foreign office, some 80% of people imprisoned in Majorca are one-time PRs. Their convictions have mainly been for robbery and drug dealing.
During the campaign, immigration agents will be talking to young tourists and informing them of steps to take in order to avoid the risk of becoming victims of labour exploitation and advising them who they can turn to if they need help. Posters at UK airports say: "Do not let the summer work of your dreams turn into a nightmare!"
Lloyd Milen, the British Consul with responsibility for the Balearics, says that the campaign is about letting young people know the risks and what to do if they have problems. "Majorca is an amazing holiday destination and will continue to be a favourite among young people, but I hope that, with this campaign, we will see fewer PRs who become cases for the consulate."
RogerTheButler / Hace about 5 hours
Yes it’s a problem. Doesn’t help with the Foreign Office glamourising the role by calling them PRs. They’re touts. More of a problem this summer, as there are more touts than tourists in places like Magaluf. But I can’t bekieve this claim: “ According to figures from the foreign office, some 80% of people imprisoned in Majorca are one-time PRs. Their convictions have mainly been for robbery and drug dealing“
S. / Hace about 5 hours
Many work all Summer long. Are paid a pittance, then nothing at the end of the Season. When complaining to the Guardia, they do not have contracts . So, The Guardia are powerless to help them, and they turn to criminal activity, mainly to clear their rents, and pay for a Flight back to UK.
George / Hace about 5 hours
What a sheer waste of money? The workers are already here they arrived in March and April. Social media would be the easiest way to pass this message on through the relevant Magaluf Workers Facebook pages etc.
They come in and regularly check workers contracts in the daytime and early evening - but the offences occur in the early hours of the morning - most of these staff and managers are being paid cash and the owners are not paying the Spanish government for employing these individuals. A walk in weekly at 1.00 am 2.00 am and 3.00am. It is not the workers that are out of pocket as most will never claim Paro but it is bad practice by these businesses who sell bottles of alcohol - easy cash business !!! but avoid paying taxes to the government. Why should they get away with it?