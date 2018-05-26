Magalluf is a big attraction for work as PRs. 23-05-2014 Michel's

The UK government is carrying out a week-long operation at airports to warn young travellers about the risks of work exploitation in Majorca. Caroline Nokes, the minister of state for immigration, says that the government wants to ensure that "those contemplating work in Majorca, many of whom are tourists tempted by the idea of an extended stay in the sunshine, do not find their summer turning into a nightmare".



The government is advising young people of the risks of accepting irregular work without proper employment contracts. It is highlighting work as PRs in Magalluf in particular. According to figures from the foreign office, some 80% of people imprisoned in Majorca are one-time PRs. Their convictions have mainly been for robbery and drug dealing.



During the campaign, immigration agents will be talking to young tourists and informing them of steps to take in order to avoid the risk of becoming victims of labour exploitation and advising them who they can turn to if they need help. Posters at UK airports say: "Do not let the summer work of your dreams turn into a nightmare!"



Lloyd Milen, the British Consul with responsibility for the Balearics, says that the campaign is about letting young people know the risks and what to do if they have problems. "Majorca is an amazing holiday destination and will continue to be a favourite among young people, but I hope that, with this campaign, we will see fewer PRs who become cases for the consulate."