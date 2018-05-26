Environment
Developer facing sanctions for felling pine trees
Calvia town hall is to take action against a property developer because of the felling of 98 pine trees at a site in Cala Vinyes. The development is on the calle Vista del Mar, and the removal of the trees is in order to ensure that there is a sea view.
The land is in an area of special natural interest, and neighbours were alerted to the felling when they heard chainsaws last Saturday. After establishing what was happening, one of the residents got in touch with the developer, Calvia Projects.
According to this resident, the manager of the company responded in a smug manner and said that he had "many contacts" at the town hall. Whether contacts or not, local police officers went to the site and noted the felling. A report was sent to the environment department at the town hall, and town hall sources indicate that the developer did not have the necessary permits. The environment and urban planning departments have therefore both opened proceedings that will seek the appropriate fine to be levied and an order to replant trees.
It is said that more than the 98 trees may have been cut down. Regardless of the number, the town hall considers the situation to be "intolerable".
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
Destroying the natural environment so that a privileged few can see part of the natural environment is beyond the pale,hopefully this "developer" will receive the maximum fine and punishment possible.