Police
Increased police controls at airports
In line with the summer safe tourism plan that was presented in Palma last week by the national interior minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, the National Police will be intensifying controls at strategic points in the Balearics - ports and airports.
Key objectives of these controls are to tackle illegal immigration and to dismantle illegal organised networks. They are therefore in accordance with Schengen border policy and with requirements set out by Frontex, the European agency for external border operational cooperation.
Zoido said last week that there will be a large reinforcement of police this summer. An aspect of the National Police tasks that will be of particular interest to UK holidaymakers will be passport control, which falls firmly within the Schengen policy and was the cause of long queues last summer.
Comments
Henry James / Hace about 3 hours
I was in Alicante in November and Tenerife in December and the queues for the few passport machines that were working were horrendous.
S. / Hace about 5 hours
Meanwhile , all those people that arrive from those countries that signed the Schengen Treaty , for example Germany, will walk straight through the gates and into the Island. The delays for the British Passengers are a disgrace. I expect serious trouble developing in those very long queues. If , as happened last Season, further long delays occurred when leaving the Island, causing many to miss their Flights. I wonder how many Illegal passengers enter the Island from e.g. Germany.