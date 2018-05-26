Queues for passport control. 20-07-2017 MDB

In line with the summer safe tourism plan that was presented in Palma last week by the national interior minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, the National Police will be intensifying controls at strategic points in the Balearics - ports and airports.



Key objectives of these controls are to tackle illegal immigration and to dismantle illegal organised networks. They are therefore in accordance with Schengen border policy and with requirements set out by Frontex, the European agency for external border operational cooperation.



Zoido said last week that there will be a large reinforcement of police this summer. An aspect of the National Police tasks that will be of particular interest to UK holidaymakers will be passport control, which falls firmly within the Schengen policy and was the cause of long queues last summer.