Bylaws
More protests against Magalluf prostitutes
Prostitution and drug dealing are hardly new issues in Magalluf. So consistent have problems with both been over the years that it is hardly surprising that residents and businesses feel as if they have been neglected by the authorities.
The prostitution which really angers people is that which masquerades as prostitution but is the disguise for violent crime. For years, there have been demands for action and for years there has been a failure to take action. Intermittently, there have been police operations and periodically there have been protests, but the problem never ceases.
Calvia town hall has insisted that there are fewer incidents than in the past. The town hall convinces very few people when it makes such a statement. The regional government's tourism minister recently said much the same, adding that the prostitutes are a matter for the state, in other words the national government delegation and the state security forces.
While there is truth to this, the explanation is seen as passing the buck or as a washing of the hands. Are there not also adequate bylaws, and if they need strengthening, public order ordinance should have teeth to simply outlaw street prostitution. If there is any hint of this prostitution occurring, the police can therefore move. The argument has long been that for local police to act (against the violence), an incident has to be seen. It is reactive rather than proactive.
New protests are promised. There was one during the early hours the other day. As well as the prostitutes, there are the dealers. They too have a form of disguise - illegal street sellers. The curious nature of control is ever more curious. One illegal activity is dealt with now and then, while another goes hand in hand with it. Two times illegal, and both problems persist.
Residents and businesses point to ever more numbers of illegal sellers. It remains to be seen if the latest ordinance from the town hall will bring about a reduction. Meanwhile, businesses say that they are suffering because of the criminal activity. They maintain that fewer people are coming to Magalluf or are out and about less than in previous years.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
David Sumner / Hace about 1 hour
ALL those in authority in Mallorca are pathetic. Pass the buck and stick their heads in the sand. The intelligence authority (if they've got any) by now must know who the drugs and pimps leader's are. Dawn raid and deport back to their country of origin. Spanish arrested and sentenced.
Unless of course there are back handers taking place?
S. / Hace about 5 hours
How did these illegal immigrants ( Prostitutes and Pimps etc. ) enter the Island ?. They must have come from, or via , Countries that signed the Schengen Treaty. Many from Nigeria , via Germany. I doubt they are British, they would not clear Passport Controls . Why don't the Guardia and Policia arrest the offenders, and DEPORT them, using the money from their ill gotten gains ? .
D / Hace about 6 hours
So the local businesses have noticed a reduction in tourists, that’s because of the rental law. Didn’t take long for people to start feeling the affects.