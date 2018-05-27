Transport
New bus stops in Puerto Pollensa operational this week
From Friday 1 June, the new bus stops in Puerto Pollensa will be operational. The stops on the calle Roger de Flor behind and by the church will be no more, which will come as immense relief to residents who have been complaining about the noise and fumes from buses ever since the stops were installed.
The Roger de Flor arrangement was always meant to have been temporary. Because of the pedestrianisation project, the bus stops which used to be by the yacht club roundabout had to be dispensed with. But temporary became much longer than had been hoped. Pollensa town hall had suggested two years ago that a permanent and new system would be in place within a matter of months. This wasn't the case.
Finally, the go ahead was given for the new bus stops to be created on a car park along the bypass. All the bus routes will use these stops. As yet, there is no word as to when the planned shuttle bus to Formentor might start. Ideally, it would come into operation pretty much immediately, but it is possible that it will have to wait until the new bus service concessions come into effect from the beginning of next year.
Henry James / Hace about 6 hours
It seems as though they could have missed the bus for this years tourist season,what a b***s up.
sheila / Hace about 8 hours
Any word about the shuttle bus from the new bus stops into Puerto Pollensa? Beach/port/shops/restaurants now quite a long walk away,oh well, have to get the car out and park in the councillors new field !