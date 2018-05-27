Corpus Christi procession in Palma. 02-06-2013 Nuria Rincón

Wednesday, 30 May

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Carlos Marín (piano) - Brahms, Haydn and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.



Palma. 20.00: Palma Band of Music. Sant Jordí Church.



Palma. 20.30: Placa Base Collectiu Instrumental, Aurora Sax Quartet and others - electronica and video projections. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Free.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.30: Dirty Dancing. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20-52 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. (Runs until 3 June, check website for times as they vary.)





Thursday, 31 May

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Manacor Fairs and Fiestas. 10.00: Fair for youth organisations. Plaça Ramon Llull. 19.00. Concert by Roig. Antoni Maria Alcover Institute. 19.00: Tapas night. Passeig Na Camella.



MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Alma String Quartet - Granados, Piazzolla and others. Deya International Music Festival. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.



Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major.



Palma. 20.30: Barcelona Modern Ensemble - electronica and video projection. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel March 1. Six euros.





Friday, 1 June

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Arta Beer Festival. From 18.00. 23.00: Concert by Madona. At Na Batlessa.



Manacor Fairs and Fiestas. 18.00: Manacor circus. Plaça Sa Bassa. 20.30: Concert - Andreu Riera (piano). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent. 21.00: Tapas and glosadors. Plaça Ses Verdures. 21.30: Concert of Catalan rock - Anegats, Ocults, Onion Rabbits. Plaça Ramon Llull.



Palma Book Fair. 17.30: Procession with bigheads and pipers. 18.00: Opening address. Passeig Born.



Palma, Club Elsa market. Benefit market with shoes, clothes, games, books and more. Palma Arena, C. Uruguai. (Until Sunday.)



Sa Pobla, Potato Fair. From 19.30: Ninety dishes from various bars and restaurants, plus concert by the Sa Pobla Band of Music. In the Plaça Major.



MUSIC

Deya. 21.00: The Archduke's Consort - Kepa Artetxe (violín), Guillermo Femenias (baroque guitar and lute), Xisco Aguiló (viola), Fiona Stuart Wilson (soprano). "Scherzi amorosi" - Italian baroque music. Sant Joan Church. 15 euros.



Palma. 18.30: Turbulences Sonores (cello and soprano) - electronica, video projection. 20.30: Placa Base Collectiu Instrumental - Tomàs Alonso, David Bruti (saxophones). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89.



Palma. 20.00: Hatori Hanzo Surf Experience. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Six euros.



Palma. 20.30: Suasi i Els Electrodomètics. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Twelve euros.



Palma. 21.30: Mozart Heroes - guitar and cello rock. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 25.50 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada. 21.00: Aires Gabellins - ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Pins.





Saturday, 2 June

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Alaro, Genderfuck - anti-LGTBI phobia. From 12.30: Kika Lorace, DJ Charming Man, CorPride, Batukrack, Pepe Ragonese Trio. Plaça Vila.



Arta Beer Festival. From 10.00. 12.00: Swing & Sour Hour. 20.00: The Kings of New Orleans. 23.00: Val 9. At Na Batlessa.



Biniali, Traditional Games Fair. (TBA).



Inca, Steam Party Balears. 16.00-20.00: Science, robotics, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics for six to sixteen year olds and families. General Luque Quarter.



Lloseta, Shoes and Artisan Fair. 11.45: Opening of the fair with firing of rockets and procession by pipers. 12.00 / 18.30: Demonstration of artisan shoemaking, Plaça Espanya. American cars, Plaça Església. 19.00: Batucada, C. Joan Carles I. 19.30: Judo, C. Joan Carles I.



Manacor Fairs and Fiestas. 18.00: Giants and folk dance. From Plaça Sa Mora to Plaça Sa Bassa. 21.30: Folk dance with Ballugall and Tramudança. Plaça Rector Rubi. 23.00: Night party - Jorra i Gomorra, Sexy Zebras, Sinkope. Plaça Ramon Llull.



Palma Book Fair. From 11.30 to 20.00, various presentations of books plus storytelling. Passeig Born.



Sa Pobla, Potato Fair. From 19.30: As Friday plus batucada drummers and show cooking with chef Miquel Calent (Plaça Alexandre Ballester).



MUSIC

Bunyola. 19.00: O'Veus - choral group. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.



Campanet. 20.30: Conservatory Brass Ensemble - Bach, Tchaikovsky and others. Caves of Campanet. Free.



Lloseta. 23.00: Nits Cúbiques - Zahara, Ale Acerca, Joe Orson. Lloseta Theatre, C. Pou Nou. 18 euros.



Palma. 18.30: Placa Base Collectiu Instrumental - Takao Hyakutome (violin), Neus Estarellas (piano), Ángel Faraldo (electronica). 20.30: Mark Knopp and Roderick Chadwick (pianos) plus electronica. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.



Palma. 20.30: Musol - Guillem Coll (singer/guitarist). Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Twelve euros.



Palma. 20.30: Volvox Brothers - group of brothers aged seven to fifteen. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros (six euros children).



Palma. 21.00: Miranda Jazz Combo. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. From 14 euros.



Santa Eugenia. 21.00: Victor Uris - blues. Plaça Bernat de Santa Eugenia.





Sunday, 3 June

FAIRS / FIESTAS

Biniali, Traditional Games Fair. (TBA).



Lloseta, Shoes and Artisan Fair. 10.00: Procession with pipers and whistlers. Classic cars, Plaça Església. 10.00-14.00 / 15.00-19.00: Children's train, C. Joan Carles I. 12.00 / 18.30: Demonstration of artisan shoemaking, Plaça Espanya. 13.30: Pipers and whistlers, Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Zumba then line dance, C. Joan Carles I.



Manacor Fairs and Fiestas. 18.30: Floats parade. 20.00: Gastronomy and wines. Plaça Ramon Llull.



Palma Book Fair. From 11.00, various presentations. Garden playground. 13.00: Stranger Swings. Passeig Born.



Palma, Corpus Christi. 18.00: Eucharist. Bishop of Majorca, Sebastià Taltavull. Capella Mallorquina choir. Followed by procession through the old centre of Palma from the Cathedral to Plaça Cort and Palau Reial.



Pollensa, Corpus Christi. 18.30: Mass, followed by the Dance of the Eagles and Sant Joan Pélos in the streets.



MUSIC

Algaida. 12.30: Choirs from Algaida, Inca, Llucmajor and Palma plus the Algaida Band of Music. Cura Sanctuary.



Palma. 12.00: Duet Blanco Cortès - pianos. Museo de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. Free.



Palma. 12.30: Placa Base Collectiu Instrumental - Javier Hagen (vocals), Ulrike Meyer-Sphon (flute). La Misericordia Chapel, Plaça Hospital. Free.