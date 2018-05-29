The Cursach Group has two months to present its project for restoring Megapark "legality". 28-05-2018 Patricia Lozano

Palma's urban planning department has dismissed submissions from the Cursach Group in respect of planning breaches at Megapark in Arenal. The department has therefore ordered the demolition of work that connects the buildings at the complex, having concluded that the work was carried out without a licence and cannot be legalised.



The consequence of this demolition will be that Megapark is restored to what it was in that it will meet the conditions of two separate licences - one from 2004 for the entertainment area and the second from 2006 for the cafeteria.



The company has two months to present the project for reestablishing the legality of the complex; in other words, two separate buildings.



Activity at Megapark was partially closed down when the town hall initiated proceedings for licence contravention. An appeal to the courts by the Cursach Group against this closure was turned down and remains in force.