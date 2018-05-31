Camper's hotel would help with regeneration of the area. 31-05-2018 Teresa Ayuga

The Inca-based Camper footwear company is to have its first hotel in Majorca. Having considered other sites in Palma, it has opted for one on the Plaza Gomila.



The company had first looked at getting into the Majorca hotel business back in 2002. It was specifically interested in a rural establishment in Alaro with thirty rooms that would have had a four-star category. In the end, Camper looked elsewhere and opened a hotel in Barcelona. A second one was to follow in Berlin.



At one time, there was an idea for a hotel on the Plaza Santa Catalina, where the Fluxá family has a property. This was part of a diversification strategy led by the company president, Llorenç Fluxá. With Camper now having decided on Gomila, the hotel that will be created will provide some much-needed regeneration for the area.



* Camper is now a global brand and is one of three major companies that belong to the Fluxá family. The others are another shoes company, Lottusse, and the hotel group Iberostar. They all have their origins in a family leather and shoemaking business that was started in Inca in the 1870s. Camper, Lottusse and Iberostar were all headed by three Fluxá brothers - Llorenç, Antoni and Miquel - until Antoni's death in 2015.