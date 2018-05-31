Hotels
Camper to open a hotel in Palma's Gomila
The Inca-based Camper footwear company is to have its first hotel in Majorca. Having considered other sites in Palma, it has opted for one on the Plaza Gomila.
The company had first looked at getting into the Majorca hotel business back in 2002. It was specifically interested in a rural establishment in Alaro with thirty rooms that would have had a four-star category. In the end, Camper looked elsewhere and opened a hotel in Barcelona. A second one was to follow in Berlin.
At one time, there was an idea for a hotel on the Plaza Santa Catalina, where the Fluxá family has a property. This was part of a diversification strategy led by the company president, Llorenç Fluxá. With Camper now having decided on Gomila, the hotel that will be created will provide some much-needed regeneration for the area.
* Camper is now a global brand and is one of three major companies that belong to the Fluxá family. The others are another shoes company, Lottusse, and the hotel group Iberostar. They all have their origins in a family leather and shoemaking business that was started in Inca in the 1870s. Camper, Lottusse and Iberostar were all headed by three Fluxá brothers - Llorenç, Antoni and Miquel - until Antoni's death in 2015.
Irving m / Hace about 1 hour
Palma saturated is the cry, but space for yet another hotel is on the cards. Plaza Gomila was a vibrant place in its heyday,however its now a centre of a different kind-drugs,prostitution and excess drinking. No good a 4star hotel.in this area- no-one in their right mind would want to stay there - even the local taxi drivers give it a miss if at all possible.
Henry James / Hace about 7 hours
Plaza "Guerrilla" has certainly changed since the heady days of the 50's and 60's when people such as Errol Flynn and John Wayne were regulars in some of it's bars,I wish them luck because looking at it now,I doubt if many tourists would book an hotel there.