With people taking matters into their own hands in Magalluf, Calvia's mayor Alfonso Rodríguez has sent a letter to the national government delegation in which he calls for action to be taken against "situations occurring in the Punta Ballena area which pose a risk to public safety".



The mayor stresses his concern at these situations, for which he is requesting a doubling of efforts to attack a problem which requires the intervention of state security forces. This problem is beyond the town hall's scope as it is one to do with "mafias who traffic and exploit women".



Rodríguez has reiterated requests made at meetings of the local security board. The delegation is the body which has responsibilities for public safety, and so he wants a genuine increase in Guardia Civil numbers in order to prevent trouble and situations which can have "the most serious" consequences.



The town hall is making clear that it is working towards changing the model that exists in certain parts of the resorts. Drunken tourism and excesses, change to which some "sectors" are resistant, generate no benefits to the municipality and lead to trouble on the streets. Among the various measures adopted by the town hall are the strengthening of bylaws, greater inspections and control, and specific action such as sealing off the exteriors of establishments in the Plaza Pitiüsas (BCM Square) which do not have licences.



The mayor concludes his letter by requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the issue.

