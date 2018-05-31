Crime
Pickpocket arrested in Andratx
As can be the case in other parts of the island, market days in Andratx attract pickpockets. On Wednesday, one of them was arrested by the local police. He was at a bus stop in Camp de Mar. A patrol stopped by the bus stop, and a woman in the car picked him out. Once at the police station, the officers were thanked for having been able to recover what had been stolen.
Andratx police and the Guardia Civil have stepped up surveillance on market days. Around a month ago, they became aware of a pickpocketing gang which had arrived from Barcelona. It has been particularly active in Puerto Andratx, where officers identified some members last week.
Also on Wednesday, the local police in Soller detained three pickpockets.
S. / Hace 13 minutes
I have seen pickpockets on buses, along bus queues, all over the Island. It is almost impossible to warn Tourists about these low life operating everywhere. Perhaps Hotels should have warning information. Trying to avoid any crowding, is very difficult. It used to be Flower Selling gangs, but today these criminals arrive from everywhere. Probably from passport free countries, again !!!.
Les C / Hace about 2 hours
I say, just take their tools away. These pickpockets are not people and worse than animals, so they should never be allowed any future human rights. I could not imagine a no handed pickpocket. Yes if it means to take both hands off, take both hands off, and not just one. Be aware, these people now operate throughout the island, even on the east coast. Someone told me that he was pickpocketed even in Porto Cristo this year. The trauma pickpockets can cause can be immense to who they pick on.
TC / Hace about 3 hours
To save further pickpocket activities from the said gang. Smash their hands with a hammer.