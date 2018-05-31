A pickpocket was picked up in Camp de Mar. 30-05-2018 Michel's

As can be the case in other parts of the island, market days in Andratx attract pickpockets. On Wednesday, one of them was arrested by the local police. He was at a bus stop in Camp de Mar. A patrol stopped by the bus stop, and a woman in the car picked him out. Once at the police station, the officers were thanked for having been able to recover what had been stolen.



Andratx police and the Guardia Civil have stepped up surveillance on market days. Around a month ago, they became aware of a pickpocketing gang which had arrived from Barcelona. It has been particularly active in Puerto Andratx, where officers identified some members last week.



Also on Wednesday, the local police in Soller detained three pickpockets.