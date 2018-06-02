DNA tests have led to the arrest of a man for the rape of a British tourist in Magalluf in May last year. The suspect was detained by the Guardia Civil on Thursday morning.



Interpol informed the Guardia of a report that the woman made when she returned to the UK after her holiday. Through an analysis of her clothing, samples of DNA were gathered. These related to a Romanian bar worker in Magalluf. He was arrested at the bar and is in now in prison, having gone before a court on Thursday afternoon.



The woman, thirty years old, was with friends on Punta Ballena. They became separated. The bar worker invited the woman for drinks and later raped her in a room at the bar.

Related Tags