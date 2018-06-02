There was a decrease in foreign tourism in April. 02-06-2018 Archive

For the first four months of the year, the number of foreign tourists in the Balearics increased 0.6% compared with January to April 2017. There was a total of 1,603,850. In April alone there were 930,688 foreign tourists, a decrease of 6.8% over last year. This can be attributed to Easter. In March the number of tourists rose significantly as people were arriving in the final week of the month for the Easter break. Easter last year was in the middle of April.



The German market, as usual, provided the highest proportion of tourists - 42.5% - followed by the UK with 22.8%. Tourist spending in April totalled 851 million euros, which was 6.3% down over last year. Over the first four months, spending was up 4.1% to 1,513 million euros. Average spend over the course of a stay was 914 euros; the daily average was 153 euros. These figures were both up - by 0.6% and 10.5% respectively.



For Spain as a whole there were 20.5 million tourists between January and April, a rise of 2.3%. Spending increased 4.6% to 21,394 million euros. In April there were 6.8 million foreign tourists, a drop of 4.4%. The UK provided the most visitors over the first four months - 4.3 million, a fall of 1.6%. Germany contributed 2.8 million, a drop of 3.1%, and France 2.8 million, down 1.8%.



The Canaries had the most foreign tourists between January and April. There were 4.8 million, a decrease of 1.8%, a similar percentage fall to that of Catalonia, where there were 4.7 million tourists. In Andalusia the number was up 2.7% to 2.9 million.