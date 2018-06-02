Paddling from Soller to Soller. 01-06-2018

Briton Cat Friend and Majorcan Valerie Bisbal have set out on a challenge to circumnavigate Majorca by Stand Up Paddle (SUP). They started from Puerto Soller on Friday, and it is Puerto Soller where the journey will end.



The challenge is on behalf of the Ondine Association, which promotes coastal and marine ecosystem protection. The two women were waved on their way by friends, relatives, representatives from Ondine and pupils from the Pere Cerdà primary school. They headed in the direction of Formentor and they have logistical support from various boats, which may be needed for rest and sleep if conditions are not suitable for using beaches or coves. The weather and sea will determine how long is needed to make the round trip.

It is expected to take three weeks to complete the journey, doing an average of up to thirty kilometres per day - there are some 550 kilometres in all. Ondine, which is involved with sea and beach clean-ups, should benefit to the tune of around 10,000 euros in donations.



Soller SUP has given its backing to the challenge. There is a website about it - www.sollertosoller.com - and a Facebook page, Vuelta a Mallorca en SUP.