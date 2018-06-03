The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances of the death. 03-06-2018 Alejandro Sepúlveda

A twenty-year-old Irish tourist, who had arrived in Majorca on Saturday, has died after falling twenty metres at a holiday apartments building in Magalluf. A neighbour reported seeing a body in the inner courtyard around eleven o'clock on Sunday morning. The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances. Some neighbours say that they heard a commotion during the early hours.



In April, another young tourist died following a fall at the same apartments, Eden Roc.