Police
Irish tourist dies following Magalluf fall
A twenty-year-old Irish tourist, who had arrived in Majorca on Saturday, has died after falling twenty metres at a holiday apartments building in Magalluf. A neighbour reported seeing a body in the inner courtyard around eleven o'clock on Sunday morning. The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances. Some neighbours say that they heard a commotion during the early hours.
In April, another young tourist died following a fall at the same apartments, Eden Roc.
