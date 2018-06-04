Police
Fire at food distributor warehouse
The Guardia Civil criminal police are investigating a fire at the Cárnicas Luis facility on the Son Bugadelles industrial estate in Santa Ponsa.
Council of Majorca fire crews from Calvia and Llucmajor were called to the fire at around twenty past three on Sunday morning. It took them until half six to bring it under control. It was fully extinguished by nine o'clock. A large part of the ground floor was affected, as was an attic where alcoholic drinks were stored. These made the fire spread rapidly.
Calvia police cordoned off the area and once the fire was out, the forensic team and criminal police started their examination. It would seem that the fire started on the ground floor.
Cárnicas Luis is a food and drinks distributor. In early May, various people were arrested following an inspection that uncovered out-of-date food products at the warehouse. The company has protested its innocence in respect of the ongoing investigation into the food products.
Comments
Henry James / Hace 13 minutes
It looks like an attempt to destroy the evidence to me.