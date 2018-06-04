The watch that was the target for the thieves. 04-06-2018 Ajuntament de Calvia

A couple aged 22 and 23 were arrested by Calvia police on Sunday for attempting to steal a gold watch worth 25,000 euros.



The incident occurred in Puerto Portals. A middle-aged man was parking his motorbike in a private car park when he was approached by a woman who asked him not to close the door to the garage. She then began to hug him and to kiss him on the cheek, and he realised that she was trying to remove his watch, a Jaeger Lecoultre.



She said she was a cleaner at the building, hurriedly left the garage and got into a waiting Volkswagen Golf that was driven off at high speed.



The man called Calvia police. A patrol vehicle spotted a car matching the description he had given. It gave chase and intercepted the VW. The man identified the would-be thief and added that CCTV cameras in the parking area would provide images of what had taken place.



The couple both have previous convictions for theft. They had intended staying overnight in the Golf before leaving for the mainland on Monday. The Guardia Civil in Calvia are now in charge of the case.