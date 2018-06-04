Crime
Arrested for attempting to steal a gold watch
A couple aged 22 and 23 were arrested by Calvia police on Sunday for attempting to steal a gold watch worth 25,000 euros.
The incident occurred in Puerto Portals. A middle-aged man was parking his motorbike in a private car park when he was approached by a woman who asked him not to close the door to the garage. She then began to hug him and to kiss him on the cheek, and he realised that she was trying to remove his watch, a Jaeger Lecoultre.
She said she was a cleaner at the building, hurriedly left the garage and got into a waiting Volkswagen Golf that was driven off at high speed.
The man called Calvia police. A patrol vehicle spotted a car matching the description he had given. It gave chase and intercepted the VW. The man identified the would-be thief and added that CCTV cameras in the parking area would provide images of what had taken place.
The couple both have previous convictions for theft. They had intended staying overnight in the Golf before leaving for the mainland on Monday. The Guardia Civil in Calvia are now in charge of the case.
Comments
Henry James / Hace 15 minutes
Clearly,it's time these two received a jail sentence in the harshest conditions possible so that they don't feel inclined to continue with their criminal activity upon release.
MelB / Hace 31 minutes
As long as the authorities and the do-gooders continue to hide behind the "human rights" of the aggressors the problem will remain. What must be done is to focus on the human rights of the victims and also to ensure effective deterents exist.
RBMM / Hace about 1 hour
A friend of mine called me a few days ago and said that he lost his expensive watch. A woman on Joan Miró (Cala Major) started to talk to him and his dog, and suddenly his watch was gone with that woman. It seems to happen quite frequently these days. It gives you a creepy feeling.
Mike ( Belgium ) / Hace about 2 hours
Good news that they have catched the muggers , but again sad for what is happening more and more all over the island and a lot of those cases will not or cannot be solved or the victims are seen as suspects. A month ago some reader called me assumptive related to the probable raise in crime in the Soller region as the tol tunnel is free. Well I was not wrong. Of course there was always a risk on market days, but now it has spread throughout the whole walley. People are being mugged on the tram,etc. Personally we came down the mountain track to go toCalla Deya and we were nearly victim of mugging by a women an her friend. They picked for them the wrong couple. My wife walking a few meters behind me saw what was going to happen, and we showed them how hard a mounting walking stick can be. There again, we went later to the police to inform them and they said they cannot do anything unless caught doing it. They also 'advised' us....not to hit them because they can accuse you for aggression. Keep reacting like this and one day they will be no more tourist left to mug. Maybe they then finally will leave the island