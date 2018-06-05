Police
Scottish tourist arrested for assault in Magalluf
A 22-year-old Scottish tourist has been arrested in Magalluf for assaulting the people he was staying with at his hotel and attacking police officers.
Calvia police were called by reception to the Hotel Flamboyan because of a fight in his room. The two other occupants of the room, men aged 33 and 34, had received facial injuries. The police established that the previous night he had been returned to the hotel by the Guardia Civil for having caused a disturbance in the street. He had also caused damage to the room.
When he was arrested, he didn't initially resist, but he then started kicking and punching the officers. They managed to get him into the patrol car, but in the process he butted the door and dented it.
An ambulance with a doctor was called to the scene. The doctor sought to sedate him and he was also attacked. Eventually, he was taken to Son Espases Hospital because of injuries he had caused to himself.
He was found to be well over the alcohol limit, but he said that he hadn't taken any other substances. He also said that he didn't usually drink.
He was kept in the cell at Calvia police station before being handed over to the Guardia Civil, who are now dealing with his case.
Comments
Henry James / Hace about 1 hour
A few months in the Pama Hilton would do him the world of good and when he gets out,ban him from leaving the UK for at least five years when he might by then have grown-up.
TC / Hace about 2 hours
Justice has and will be served I'm sure. Magaluf and the authorities have no control over individuals actions other than an arrest and a court appearance. Likewise the police can't stop the perpetrator from head butting a door panel so hard he dents it or injuring himself during the apprehension. If you hear what I'm not saying.
Viva españa / Hace about 5 hours
How many more times?????? Lock him up orvputvhim on plane back to Scotland and ensure that he is not allowed to travel outside of the UK for ten years. If karma really does work, he will be offered a very lucrative job overseas when he grows up and will have to decline it because of his past actions. At the same token when you allow people to drink until the sun comes up, what do you expect? We need to change the law to discourage all night drinking.