Never a dull moment for Calvia police in Magalluf. 10-06-2015 Michel's

A 22-year-old Scottish tourist has been arrested in Magalluf for assaulting the people he was staying with at his hotel and attacking police officers.



Calvia police were called by reception to the Hotel Flamboyan because of a fight in his room. The two other occupants of the room, men aged 33 and 34, had received facial injuries. The police established that the previous night he had been returned to the hotel by the Guardia Civil for having caused a disturbance in the street. He had also caused damage to the room.



When he was arrested, he didn't initially resist, but he then started kicking and punching the officers. They managed to get him into the patrol car, but in the process he butted the door and dented it.



An ambulance with a doctor was called to the scene. The doctor sought to sedate him and he was also attacked. Eventually, he was taken to Son Espases Hospital because of injuries he had caused to himself.



He was found to be well over the alcohol limit, but he said that he hadn't taken any other substances. He also said that he didn't usually drink.



He was kept in the cell at Calvia police station before being handed over to the Guardia Civil, who are now dealing with his case.