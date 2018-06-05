The German was arrested in Palma last Thursday. 29-05-2018

A 36-year-old German was detained in Palma last Thursday by the National Police. He is wanted in Germany for more than fifty offences, including murder, sexual assault, robbery and fraud.



On Wednesday last week, his current partner denounced him for mistreatment. She told police that he was a very dangerous individual and had previously spent ten years in prison in Germany. Following the complaint, the police traced him to an apartment where he was arrested.



He was taken before a court on Saturday, which ordered his detention in prison. The National Police have explained that among his belongings was a false UK driving licence. He had used this to rent several vehicles. For this, he was charged with forgery. In addition, the police found ten credit cards in the name of a German citizen who had filed a report about their theft in Arenal.



The police were then in contact with the German authorities. At this point it was discovered that there was a European warrant for his arrest.