BCM in Magalluf, which has been closed since April 2017, will reopen tomorrow, Saturday 9 June, at 10pm.



The reopening seems to have come out of the blue. The director, Xisco Alguacil, says that nothing special had been planned for an opening party, but work had clearly been going on behind the scenes as new special effects have been installed and seventy staff - waiters, dancers, security - plus DJs are in place.



The club was closed on the order of Calvia town hall because of planning deficiencies and particular issues to do with cooling towers and exits. The town hall has insisted all along that once these deficiencies were rectified, it would reconsider its decision, and it has confirmed that everything is now in order.

Related Tags