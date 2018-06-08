People in Magalluf have had enough of the "passivity" shown towards the so-called prostitutes. 07-06-2018 Michel's

Some eighty people staged a protest outside Calvia town hall on Thursday and demanded that action be taken against the so-called prostitutes who operate in Magalluf.



Represented among the protesters were taxi drivers, businesses (both Spanish and foreign), workers and residents. They all expressed their indignation at the lack of police and the passivity shown by the administrations, a general term which can include the town hall, the national government delegation and the Guardia Civil (or National Police).



They called on the town hall to press for more police and for measures to be taken against the women. One of the protesters observed: "These women aren't engaged in prostitution. They are robbers. They are particularly violent and dangerous."



The protesters said that they understand that the women are controlled by mafias, but added that they have been left with no other choice than to take their own action against the women because of their violence and their negative impact on tourism.



It had been hoped that they might have been able to meet the mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez. He was apparently otherwise engaged, but the protesters were able to leave with a promise from the town hall that there will be a meeting next week. The town hall wants a group of eight representatives with whom it can talk.