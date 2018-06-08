Parking on the track to Cala Varques. 06-06-2016

Parking for Cala Varques in Manacor has been an annual saga. The access road (track) to the cove now has signs prohibiting parking, but Manacor town hall believes that more needs to be done. It is therefore going to instal a barrier to prevent cars being parked.



Mayor Catalina Riera explains that the barrier will be close to the main road and will restrict vehicle access. Only residents will be able to drive in, and cyclists and pedestrians will also be able to get through.



Meanwhile, the Council of Majorca is to put its own types of barriers at the intersection of the Cala Varques way with the main Porto Cristo-Portocolom road. These will be to stop dangerous parking.



The problem with parking at Cala Varques has grown in recent years, as the cove has become more well known and more popular. Parking on the access road has meant that residents have been unable to get in or out and there have also been cases of cars being parked on residents' property. The main road has been used as well, but parking is prohibited. The Guardia Civil have frequently been out and issued tickets.



Other issues to do with the cove are an illegal chiringuito, unauthorised camping and anchoring on posidonia. The town hall says that none of these are its responsibility. They are ones for the regional government, the Costas Authority and the state security forces.