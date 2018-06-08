Police
Police action against Playa de Palma drinking
Yesterday morning, fourteen Palma police officers were involved in an operation in Playa de Palma. It was directed against a public drinking party (the so-called botellón), which is prohibited, and was within the framework of municipal ordinance to deal with issues such as noise from music equipment and taking glass bottles onto the beach.
The operation resulted in fifteen sanctions for breaches of the drinking bylaw.
Since the start of the year, Palma police have reported 512 people for this offence, 100 of them since the local summer campaign began.
RBMM / Hace about 6 hours
I don't know how many warnings they get, but they could be fined 1,500-3,000 euros according to MZ.
palmadave / Hace about 6 hours
'Palma police have reported 512 people for this offence'...........................and what?
TC / Hace about 7 hours
Good to see the Krauts giving us Brits a showing for the most detested holiday makers on the island award.
Henry James / Hace about 8 hours
It's a start,now,let's hope that the politicians provide both the money and the political will to keep it up.