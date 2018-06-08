Police on the beach yesterday. 08-06-2018 Policía Local de Palma

Yesterday morning, fourteen Palma police officers were involved in an operation in Playa de Palma. It was directed against a public drinking party (the so-called botellón), which is prohibited, and was within the framework of municipal ordinance to deal with issues such as noise from music equipment and taking glass bottles onto the beach.



The operation resulted in fifteen sanctions for breaches of the drinking bylaw.



Since the start of the year, Palma police have reported 512 people for this offence, 100 of them since the local summer campaign began.