DJ Juan Campos, who'll be at Muro's night party on Saturday. 10-06-2018

Monday, 11 June

FIESTAS

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 19.00: End of course concert by students of the school of music. Convent Cloister. Free.





Tuesday, 12 June

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Benjamin Habichuela - flamenco guitar and percussion. Son Vida Cafe, Hotel Son Vida. Seven euros; 22 euros with dinner. www.sonvidacafe.com.





Wednesday, 13 June

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Julia Colom & Joan Arto - Majorcan folk. Centre for Military History and Culture, C. Sant Miquel 69. Free with invitation (hour before the concert).



Palma. 20.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Alexander Fleming.





Thursday, 14 June

FIESTAS

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 19.30: Procession with pipers and raising of banners. 20.00: Opening address and concert by the Antics Blavets de Lluc Choir. At the church. 21.00: Treasure hunt - 14 years of age and over. Plaça Ajuntament.



MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Jorge Giménez (cello), Andreu Riera (piano). Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Schubert. Deya International Music Festival. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.



Magalluf. 22.00: Steve Aoki. Opening of the season. BH Mallorca Stage, Avda. Palmeres. www.bhmallorca.com.



Palma. 20.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major.



Palma. 20.00: Tugores and Somrock - film music interpretations with classical/electric guitars, cello, flute, alto/soprano sax. Gastronomy sampling: products with DO certification. Benefit for the Fundación Amazonia. Palau March, C. Palau Reial 18. 35 euros.





Friday, 15 June

FIESTAS

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 21.30: Open-air supper and bingo. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.



Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 21.00: Open-air supper. Tables need to be reserved at the town hall by 12 June. Plaça Dalt.



Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 20.00: Opening address for the fiesta and concert by the Miquel Tortell Choir and Youth Orchestra. Convent Cloister.



MUSIC

Inca. 20.30: PSAIKO Quartet - concert for Inclàssic. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.



Llucmajor. 20.30: Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Joan Ciria (piano). Majorcan composers from the late nineteenth century. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. Pay as you wish.



Palma. 20.00: Niño Alcalino Quartet (soul funk) plus DJs. Casa Planas, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Eight euros.



Palma. 20.00: Summer Pie Festival - The Magic Numbers, Frankie Lee, Los Valendas, Ombra. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. 20 euros. www.summerpiefestival.com.



Palma. 20.30: Pere Navarro Quintet - contemporary jazz. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Mag Lari - magic show. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22-30 euros. www.truiteatre.es.





Saturday, 16 June

FIESTAS

Cala Ratjada, Celebration for the Marina de Llevant. 21.00: Paella. 22.15: Music from Vandeshow, La Canción del Verano and DJ. At the pier.



Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 23.00: Night party - MyStart, Enrockats, DJ. At the municipal sports area.



Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 21.00: Minorcan horses parade. Band of music and Valltukada batucada band. At Son Morro. 23.00: Night party - OR (formerly Onion Rabbits) and DJ. Son Morro.



Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 24.00: White Flower Power Party - La Loca Motora plus DJ Juan Campos and local DJs. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.



MUSIC

Campanet. 20.30: Julia Colom - folk. By Sant Miquel Church. Free.



Manacor. 19.30: Manacor Band of Music - film interpretations. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Five euros.



Montuiri. 17.30: Vintage, After Suns and DJ. Es Dau. Free.



Palma. 18.30: Barry Sargent (violin), Rumiko Harada (piano). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 12 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Summer Pie Festival - Flats and Sharps, Jane Yo, Loud Mountains, L'Espinale. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. 20 euros.



Valldemossa. 20.30: Pianino Classical Music Festival - Levon Avagyan (piano). Grieg, Liszt, Schumann. Charterhouse, Chopin Cell. 20 euros. www.pianino.es.





Sunday, 17 June

FIESTAS

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 17.30: Children's water party. Sports ground.



Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 19.30: Folk dance. Plaça Ajuntament.



Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 19.00: Children's party with Cucorba. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 20.30: Concert by the band of music. Convent Cloister.



MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Selva Band of Music and Alaro Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Plaça Vila.



Palma. 12.00-01.30: Benefit festival for freedom of expression. 12.00-16.00, featuring Maria Del Mar Bonet among others; 16.00-21.00, La Gran Orquesta Republicana and others; 21.00-01.30, Kase O and more. Palma Arena, C. Uruguai. 20 euros.