Kit off in Magalluf. 08-06-2018

A group of eleven young tourists, believed to be British, returned to Magalluf from a booze cruise on Friday and proceeded to undress and spend some fifteen minutes engaged in various games and races. A witness complains that at the time - half six - the beach was full of families and children.

Nudity is prohibited except in authorised areas, which is not the case on Magalluf beach.