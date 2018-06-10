Magalluf
Nude antics on Magalluf beach
A group of eleven young tourists, believed to be British, returned to Magalluf from a booze cruise on Friday and proceeded to undress and spend some fifteen minutes engaged in various games and races. A witness complains that at the time - half six - the beach was full of families and children.
Nudity is prohibited except in authorised areas, which is not the case on Magalluf beach.
