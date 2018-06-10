Emergencies
Boats in Puerto Pollensa wrecked by fire
Three boats in Puerto Pollensa were destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
The fire started on a "llaüt" and affected two other boats next to it. The incident occurred at around half two. Fire crews from Alcudia and Inca attended the scene. The damage was such that all three boats sank.
It is thought that the fire was started by a lightning strike. There was a storm in the area around that time.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.