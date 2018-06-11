The guide for staging fiestas covers publicity, location and music. 11-06-2016 Pere Bota

Palma town hall's department for equality, youth and civic rights has produced a document for organisers of summer fiestas with includes recommendations to make fiestas free of sexism and sexual aggression. They focus on the image and publicity for the fiestas, the locations and the music.



The organisers are various entities who want to arrange parties, concerts or other types of event, be these private or public. The relevant councillor, Aligi Molina, stresses the importance of "co-responsibility" in order to prevent sexual aggression and of everyone attending an event to be able to freely enjoy it.



With image and publicity, the advice is not to objectify or sexualise women and to ensure that women are not used "as mere advertising". Locations should be spaces which are "well connected" and which have "good visibility". In other words, they should be open and not be in some isolated area.



For music, it is suggested women should be involved in the choice of playlists. The department has come up with its own playlist of almost 250 songs defined as being "non-sexist" and which "break stereotypes and offer alternative messages". Among these are songs by artists such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Lily Allen, David Guetta and Katy Perry. Even the Pink Floyd's Another Brick In The Wall appears on the list.