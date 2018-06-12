Diego Torres, Iñaki Urdangarin and Jaume Matas, summoned to appear in court today. 12-06-2018

The Provincial Court in Palma yesterday issued summons for Iñaki Urdangarin, Diego Torres and Jaume Matas to appear before it today. The purpose of these summonses is to give the instruction as to when they should enter prison. They have to do so in person and not just allow lawyers to represent them. The appearances will be from nine this morning until two in the afternoon.



This followed the Supreme Court in Madrid delivering its judgement in respect of appeals against sentences lodged by the three (and others) that had resulted from the so-called "Nóos" case. As had been expected, the Supreme Court upheld the verdicts of the Provincial Court, but where Urdangarin was concerned, his sentence was reduced from six years and three months to five years and ten months.



The Supreme Court's decision did not mean that he had to enter prison immediately. This is in the hands of the Provincial Court to determine. There are no more appeals through the usual court channels, but there is an option to appeal for protection by the Constitutional Court. Another possibility is to ask for a pardon. Both of these options would mean a delay to entering prison. A recent example of an appeal for protection was that made by the Majorcan rapper Valtonyc. It was declined.



Urdangarin's former business partner at the Instituto Nóos, Diego Torres, had his sentence cut from eight and a half years to five years eight months. Jaume Matas, a former president of the Balearics, was given no reduction. His sentence remains the same - three years eight months.



All three were variously accused of the diversion of public funds, fraud and trafficking of influence. The charges related to contracts for Nóos in respect of work for sports promotions. These mainly applied to the Balearics and Valencia.



Urdangarin is the husband of King Felipe's sister, Princess Cristina. The Royal Household released a statement yesterday which reiterated its "total respect for the independence of the judicial system".