Beaches
Cala Millor still waiting for beach sunloungers
Each year there seems to be at least one resort in Majorca where there is an issue with a delay to beach services. This year it is Cala Millor, and as is normally always the case, the reason for the delay lies with the bureaucratic dealings with the Costas Authority.
Cala Millor falls within two municipalities - Son Servera is one and Sant Llorenç the other - and it is the latter that has the issue. The town hall is facing complaints because it is the middle of June and there are still no sunloungers and parasols - or not enough at any rate.
The explanation from Sant Llorenç town hall is very familiar. Permissions from the Costas Authority have to be renewed, and so the town hall presented its request documentation back in November. This, in theory, allows time for any queries about the updated concessions to be resolved. A town hall supplies a manual with information on lot sizes, the number of lots, types of material and so on.
However, by the end of May the queries had yet to be resolved, meaning that the town hall doesn't expect to be able to award the contracts for the concessions until the end of this month. The town hall's tourism delegate, Colau Bordal, says that the contracts are for 600 sunlounger and parasol sets.
The town hall has sought to alleviate the problem to some degree by making 400 sunloungers available free of charge. Lifeguard services are in place. Bordal stresses their vital importance and that it would be a serious matter if there weren't any.
Neighbouring Son Servera did also have its issues. There was a delay in its part of Cala Millor as well, but the sunloungers there have been out for some weeks.
Comments
George / Hace about 5 hours
The demographic of this resort is surely young families and older clients at this time of year. The beach is not easy for persons that are elderly. I like a sun bed and a parasol to stay in the shade otherwise I am unable to visit the beach.
Mike ( Belgium ) / Hace about 5 hours
Same story Puerto de Soller. Not good for the businesses as you say, but on the other side , nice and quiet and the real beach lover bought or brought their own sunbeds-chairs with htem More local people on the beach , felt like decades ago
Les C / Hace about 6 hours
Also, no water sports. I am a regular visitor and apartment owner in Cala Millor. The happenings of lack fo sun loungers and hats this year could do more harm for years to come, as it is a beach resort. The lack of the loungers and water sports, could put people off for coming back in years to come. With many local bars just around the beach areas, the resort needs all the visitors it can get, year on year. Last week, the beach was busy, but not full by a long way, and quite a lot of own sun hats on the beach. Yes it would be nice to see the problem resolved, but with the summer season nearly at peak, the time to get things out would virtually have to be in the hours of darkness, due to people using the beach during the long summer days.