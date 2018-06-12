Holiday rentals
Balearics holiday rentals the most expensive in Spain
According to the German rentals website Holidu, holiday rentals in the Balearics are the most expensive in Spain. The average price per night in the high season is 264 euros and 202 euros in the low season. The prices are such that even the low season is more expensive than the high season in all other regions with the exception of Catalonia, where the average in July and August is 203 euros.
The website says that an excellent supply of holiday rentals in the Balearics and the holiday rentals legislation, because of restrictions introduced, have led to the Balearics becoming the most expensive region.
Pollensa has the highest prices of all municipalities, not just in the Balearics but in the whole of Spain. There is an average price of 373 euros, slightly above Ibiza Town on 371 euros. Cala d'Or ranks third with 355 euros. In Calvia, the high season average is 274 euros; this falls to 189 euros from September. Puerto Soller's average is 264 euros, dropping to 213 in September. The least expensive coastal municipality is Capdepera, where the average for Cala Ratjada is 189 euros in high season.
To give an example of how prices in the Balearics contrast with elsewhere, in the Canaries the most expensive destination is Lanzarote, where the average price is 141 euros per night.
Comments
Bob C / Hace 18 minutes
Most expensive place to go in spain + ban of touristic rentals = both barrels into the foot...
Couldn't make it up.
Ron / Hace about 4 hours
Not only is Pollença the most expensive place to stay in Spain, this year the shops, supermarkets, restaurants and bars are jumping on the bandwagon with outrageous prices. Very few residents eating out nowadays.
George / Hace about 5 hours
As Mallorca has restricted the offerings, those that have licenses - will definitely now be as the song goes "In the Money".
Seven years ago the market had more competition so prices were reducing.
Les C / Hace about 6 hours
Sadly hardly surprising, due to the lack of available rentals currently on the islands. Just get current the mess sorted out for all.