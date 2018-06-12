Services
Police complaining about Playa de Palma rubbish
It is no longer just residents and businesses who are complaining about deficiencies in cleanliness and waste collection in Playa de Palma, the local police are now doing so.
For some weeks, officers have been making complaints about the lack of cleanliness along the coast from Portixol to Playa de Palma. The police point in particular to litter bins (as opposed to the large rubbish containers). From around six in the afternoon they begin to fill up and by seven or eight are full or overflowing. This leads to bad smells and to complaints by residents and tourists alike. The police have registered their complaints with the municipal services agency Emaya.
The agency has responded by insisting that cleaning operations don't end at six o'clock. The schedule each day is from six in the morning to one in the afternoon, then two o'clock to nine in the evening, and from quarter to eleven to quarter to six the next morning.
Emaya adds that it has significantly strengthened its street-cleaning operations this year. For Playa de Palma, the daily deployment of personnel has gone up from fifteen to twenty.
northbound / Hace about 2 hours
I vote George for Mayor of Palma!
juan love / Hace about 2 hours
Interesting picture there of overflowing bins, and a much different take on stories printed in other newspapers today, showing beaches and footpaths covered in rubbish.
Could the truth therefore be that maybe if bins were regularly emptied and made available to use (by the council), there would not be half as much rubbish scattered everywhere else (which is consequently once again blamed on tourist saturation)?
James T / Hace about 4 hours
George, you speak far too much sense to be on this forum!
George / Hace about 5 hours
Common sense - areas have heavy footfall - so if that is the case - put in MORE BINS. This keeps the area tidy and saves the street cleaners triple work having to clean rubbish that is left on the floor around the bin.