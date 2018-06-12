Bins in Playa de Palma. 11-06-2018

It is no longer just residents and businesses who are complaining about deficiencies in cleanliness and waste collection in Playa de Palma, the local police are now doing so.



For some weeks, officers have been making complaints about the lack of cleanliness along the coast from Portixol to Playa de Palma. The police point in particular to litter bins (as opposed to the large rubbish containers). From around six in the afternoon they begin to fill up and by seven or eight are full or overflowing. This leads to bad smells and to complaints by residents and tourists alike. The police have registered their complaints with the municipal services agency Emaya.



The agency has responded by insisting that cleaning operations don't end at six o'clock. The schedule each day is from six in the morning to one in the afternoon, then two o'clock to nine in the evening, and from quarter to eleven to quarter to six the next morning.



Emaya adds that it has significantly strengthened its street-cleaning operations this year. For Playa de Palma, the daily deployment of personnel has gone up from fifteen to twenty.