Nóos trial
Urdangarin given five days to enter prison
Iñaki Urdangarin arrived in Palma on a flight from Geneva at a quarter to ten on Wednesday morning. His appearance at the Provincial Court was at quarter past twelve. It lasted only ten minutes. The court ordered him to enter prison within five days, i.e. by Monday, 18 June. He has been sentenced to five years and ten months.
There was a small group of protesters when he arrived. Chants included "prison for Urdangarin".
His former business partner at the Instituto Nóos, Diego Torres, arrived right on the dot of nine o'clock when the court opened. He too was given five days to enter prison. It is understood that he has opted to serve his time in a prison in Catalonia.
The ex-Balearic president, Jaume Matas, who was sentenced to three years and eight months, did not appear in court. His lawyers informed the court that he has today presented himself at a prison in Madrid.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Henry James / Hace less than a minute
Princess,"I don't know" should also be among those about to enter prison.