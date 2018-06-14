Magalluf
Magalluf protesters asked to back off
A two-hour meeting was held at Calvia town hall yesterday. Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez and senior local police and Guardia Civil officers met six representatives from Magalluf, where there have been nightly protests against the presence of Nigerian women on the streets who pose as prostitutes but are engaged in violent robbery.
The town hall said that the meeting was very positive; further meetings are to be held during the summer. The points of view given by the town hall and police were as would have been expected. The women are the victims of organised criminal gangs; people can't take matters into their own hands; one crime cannot be met by another, as with the accusations of hate crime levelled at some of the protesters.
The Guardia Civil referred to the absence of "denuncias" made against the women and said that there need to be these reports in order for officers to deal with the issue effectively. In essence, the police message was to back off and let the security forces deal with things.
There was also discussion of problems with street sellers, action against whom has been demanded for years. The Magalluf representatives also called for improved lighting in darker areas of the resort, more security cameras and greater police presence.
Comments
Mike ( Belgium ) / Hace about 5 hours
Nothing to add than AGAIN SHAME ON YOU MALLORCA it will not be your new rental laws who will reduce income, it will at a certain stage no tourists coming again if you keep on choosing the side of criminals.
Henry James / Hace about 5 hours
This has been going on for years and the police have done nothing about it,that and the drug dealing,the police and politicians are long on talk and short on action and now this is starting to be news all over Europe,Magaluf is becoming more and more like Dodge City every day and still no action is taken.
Henrietta / Hace about 6 hours
Calvia have totally misunderstood why Magaluf changed from a family and retired resort with a healthy influx of youngsters for 6 weeks.
It changed because of these thieves on the street who came 18 years ago. Over the years the families and elderly left the resort as they were frightened to holiday here.
Then the hotels went “All Inclusive”. The restaurants and small bars serving food struggled as due to All Inclusive the trade died. Also, the youngsters whom replaced the families tend to eat in a fast food outlet.
Restaurants closed and signs appeared - “Se Alquiler” everywhere. The units have now reopened as kebab outlets, tattoo parlours and lap dancing clubs.
Calvia still does not understand that due to “All Inclusive” hotels the change happened encouraging what they see as drunk youths and adults which then become easy pickings for the thieves.
What I do not understand is Melia investing - they wish to move the resort upmarket but are they going to tell all their guests not to walk out of their hotel after 10.30pm for fear of theft !!! It is Melia whom encourage “All Inclusive” they should be sued by countries for destroying the local businesses - in the Caribbean, Central and South America.
The root cause of all of Magalufs problems is - All Inclusive and Subsequently the thieves as this makes it easy for them.
Lisar / Hace about 6 hours
I AM PROTESTING, me & my family will certainly not be back to Majorca anytime soon. Voting with our feet thankyou.
James T / Hace about 7 hours
Lots of 4/5 star hotels surrounded by 1 star police and Guardia. Is this the new model for tourism?
phil / Hace about 7 hours
So in essence, nothing changes and nothing being done. Regarding the Denuncias, as the DB report with the Irish policeman a couple of weeks back, he described the "hassle" and inconvenience you go thru if you do that, which is why they dont get many, this too could be solved by opening a police office only for denuncias in the tourist info building at the bottom of Punta Ballena but of course more reports would look bad on the end of season figures, what a bad joke this is. I think you do need permission to hold a protest
Carly / Hace about 7 hours
So we should let the security forces deal with this problem!! Don't make me laugh, how many years have they had to deal with this? Anything changed? Still out in their packs last night!!
D / Hace about 7 hours
Playing the race card, who could have seen that coming. Also as far as I am aware, protests aren’t illegal so the authorities have no right to stop them.