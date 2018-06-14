Emergencies
Navy joins the search for missing fire-fighting plane
A Spanish naval vessel from Cartagena is on its way to assist in the search for the missing fire-fighting plane and its pilot Alfonso Alfaro. A marine rescue boat is now also involved with the search that is continuing in the area between Puerto Pollensa and Sa Calobra.
The pilot's brother, Noel, yesterday asked for the public to help with the search. He said that Alfonso could be injured or be in a cave. He accepted that as time goes on the chances of his brother being found alive will lessen. He also acknowledged that "human error" could have led to the plane's disappearance, but he emphasised - as have spokespeople for the company contracted by the Ibanat agency and for the environment ministry - that Alfonso was a highly experienced pilot. Technical failure could also have been the cause.
