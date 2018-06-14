Infrastructure
Santa Ponsa work dragging on into summer
Work being carried out on the seafront in Santa Ponsa is exhausting everyone's patience - residents, business owners and tourists. It is the middle of June and there are large trucks and bulldozers within metres of the beach. It is accepted that the town hall's work in the Ramón de Montcada area will be beneficial, but it is not acceptable for tourists and residents to have put up with the noise and dust in the summer season.
Some businesses add that the work is also preventing excursions boats docking. These are for trips to Dragonera, and tourists who want to take one are having to go to Paguera instead.
Although there are general restrictions on construction activity in tourist areas between May and October if the work entails noise and mess, town halls are not bound by them.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Ged / Hace about 2 hours
So there are restrictions but they don't have to be obeyed. Only in Mallorca!!