Work in Santa Ponsa. 14-06-2018 Michels

Work being carried out on the seafront in Santa Ponsa is exhausting everyone's patience - residents, business owners and tourists. It is the middle of June and there are large trucks and bulldozers within metres of the beach. It is accepted that the town hall's work in the Ramón de Montcada area will be beneficial, but it is not acceptable for tourists and residents to have put up with the noise and dust in the summer season.



Some businesses add that the work is also preventing excursions boats docking. These are for trips to Dragonera, and tourists who want to take one are having to go to Paguera instead.

Although there are general restrictions on construction activity in tourist areas between May and October if the work entails noise and mess, town halls are not bound by them.