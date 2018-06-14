Charity
Sea conditions delaying Stand Up Paddle expedition
The around Majorca by Stand Up Paddle expedition in aid of the Ondine Association is not being helped by sea conditions. Valerie Bisbal and Briton Cat Friend set off from Puerto Soller on 1 June and by Wednesday this week had done 180 of the total 555 kilometres. It had been suggested that the trip would take three weeks, but the pair say that they had expected some difficult conditions, if not quite as difficult as they have experienced.
Valerie says she isn't too concerned at the time it is taking, as she has taken the month off work, while Cat currently isn't working. They are, in the meantime, able to take in delightful parts of the coastline. On Wednesday they had reached Cala Varques in Manacor, one of the more idyllic coves in Majorca.
The expedition is both a challenge and a means of raising awareness of and funds for Ondine, which is engaged in particular in clearing up plastic in the sea.
To keep them going, they are eating plenty of protein and carbohydrates. Bowls of chili are a favourite and sometimes they indulge themselves with a "bocadillo" at a beach bar.
Just one of the problems they have encountered, other than rough seas, was the Balearia ferry to Ciutadella. It was leaving Alcudia at the same time as they were coming into the bay.
