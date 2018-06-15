The trial of the driver was in April. 19-04-2018 Alejandro Sepúlveda

The French female driver who was responsible for the death of cyclist Gabriel Llull has been sentenced to two and a half years.



On 14 September 2016, the woman, who had been drinking heavily, collided with Gabriel Llull, a Palma policeman, and his son. They were cycling on the main road near their home in Sineu. The incident occurred at twenty minutes to eight in the evening. Gabriel Llull died at the scene; the boy was unharmed.



The prosecution service had sought three years nine months, and a private prosecution on behalf of the family had wanted four years. In agreeing to a lower tariff, the court took into account that the woman had admitted the facts when she first appeared in court and that financial compensation demanded had been paid.



The defence wanted a reduction to just six months. The judge dismissed this appeal, drawing attention to public opinion surrounding fatal accidents concerning cyclists, both nationally and in Majorca.