Complaints about motor homes in Ciudad Jardín
Residents of Ciudad Jardín in Palma are complaining about motor homes that are parked on the streets. Palma police responded to a complaint and went on Wednesday night. The next day there were twelve motor homes, fewer than there had been on Wednesday.
The principal complaints are about tables and chairs being put out. These impede pedestrians. Motor home users are also said to shower in the streets. Residents believe that the motor homes threaten the quietness of the area and are critical of the fact that the town hall has not responded to their complaints.
The administration says that it is unaware of there being a problem and of having been sent complaints. The police, for their part, confirm that they have only received two "denuncias". The police explain that of the dozen motor homes, half of them belong to residents. The others are not being used continually. The vehicles are moved every ten days, which is a town hall bylaw for this type of vehicle.
Motor homes can be parked in Palma, but they are not for sleeping in, while owners are not meant to put any objects such as tables on the public way.
Britbabe / Hace about 5 hours
There has been an increasing number of motor homes parking for months on end in public car parks in Son Caliu and Palma Nova taking up valuable parking spaces Questions I have are - where do they occupants get their water from ? Where do they empty their waste ? Where do they put their rubbish ? After all, they pay no fees to the council for these services and probably don´t pay any vehicle tax either.
Spanron / Hace about 7 hours
Perhaps if they allowed more camping sites and caravan parks here the motor homes could go there. I tried a search and found no up to date results - only offers of hotels!! Sad that this is the case as camping and caravaning holidays always very popular everywhere else in Spain. Probably GOB and the hoteliers have put the block on this.