Bel Oliver, the new secretary of state for tourism. 15-06-2018 Miquel À. Cañellas

As had been widely predicted, the new secretary of state for tourism is Balearic politician Bel Oliver. A member of the Balearic parliament for PSOE, she has experience of tourism.



During the 1999-2003 PSOE-led government, she was the technical general secretary at the tourism ministry. It was during that time that the original ecotax was introduced. From 2007 until 2011, she was the councillor for economic affairs and tourism at the Council of Majorca. Francina Armengol was then the president of the Council.



There are no cabinet ministers from the Balearics in the Pedro Sánchez government, but President Armengol said earlier this week that she was "convinced" that people from the Balearics would be involved in the government. María del Carmen Orte, a professor from the University of the Balearic Islands, has been named as director of Imserso, the institute for senior citizens and social services. Imserso is perhaps best known because of the low-season holidays for senior citizens.



In another development, Rosario Sánchez Grau has been appointed the new national government delegate in the Balearics. Until now she has been the director-general of coordination at the ministry for the presidency in the Balearics. Prior to that she was the general secretary at the regional health ministry. She replaces Maria Salom as delegate.