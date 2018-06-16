Magalluf
Eight arrests for Magalluf drug dealing
The Guardia Civil have arrested eight men in Magalluf over the past ten days for drug dealing. They were selling small quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana. The eight are all illegal street sellers.
The latest arrests - two of them - occurred at around three o'clock on Saturday morning on the calle Punta Ballena. The previous arrests in the same area were on 5, 9 and 13 June.
Comments
El Gran Senor / Hace about 2 hours
Woopty do. A PR stunt. Arrested... and then what?
S. / Hace about 3 hours
Please start to clear out these bad people. Dealers, Protitutes and Pimps.
John P / Hace about 7 hours
AND...... should we be surprised they are illegal street sellers?Is it coincidence 4day cycle?Seems Guardia Civil taking easy route with easy arrests,meanwhile the women continue to work in Gangs committing violent robberies with no fear of arrest.