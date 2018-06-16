Guardia Civil in Magalluf. 16-06-2018 Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil have arrested eight men in Magalluf over the past ten days for drug dealing. They were selling small quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana. The eight are all illegal street sellers.



The latest arrests - two of them - occurred at around three o'clock on Saturday morning on the calle Punta Ballena. The previous arrests in the same area were on 5, 9 and 13 June.