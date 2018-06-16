The Momentum Plaza in Magalluf. 15-06-2018 Teresa Ayuga

The Momentum Plaza mall in Magalluf opened on Friday. It is the final piece in the jigsaw of transformation of the resort in which Meliá have invested so heavily. The plaza, which complements the new Calvià Beach The Plaza Hotel, has itself cost fifteen million euros.



The hope is that the plaza will assist in tackling seasonality. It combines shopping with restaurants and entertainment, and future activities are programmed. These will include specific markets, music, dance and theatre. On the food and drink front there are, for example, The Good Burger and Starbucks, while the shops include the likes of Mango and Springfield. There are also Majorcan names - Heymo (footwear) and Mian Factory (artisan jewellery).



Magalluf has historically not had shopping of any great quality, while there is very little retail activity outside of the main season. The hotel and the mall will therefore be open all year. At present there are seventeen brands represented in the mall, and these will be added to. There is also parking for 200 vehicles.



For the opening there were special events, especially for children, and these were aimed at both tourists and residents.