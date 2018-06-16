Midsummer's Eve on the beach. 23-06-2012 Pere Bota

Monday, 18 June

FIESTAS

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 21.00: Stephen Blue (piano). Cinema and theatre music. At Son Morro.



Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 21.00: Open-air supper and folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí and pipers Es Reguinyol. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. (Registrations needed to have been made by Friday.)

SPORT

Santa Ponsa, WTA Mallorca Open. From 11.00. Top three seeds - Victoria Azarenka, Caroline Garcia, Angelique Kerber. Tournament runs until 24 June. Finals on Sunday from 16.00. Santa Ponsa Country Club. www.mallorcaopen.org.





Tuesday, 19 June

FIESTAS

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 21.00: Playback contest. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.





Wednesday, 20 June

FIESTAS

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 20.30: Tapas route - five bars/restaurants.



Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 21.30: Ses Voltes - children's races, bike contests and resistance races for all ages. Plus the Unió Artística Murera band. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.



MUSIC

Alcudia. 18.00: Concert by the Alcudia Municipal School of Music. At the Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free with invitation in advance from the box office.



Inca. 21.30: Operación Triunfo 2017. Artists from last year's TV contest. Mateu Cañellas Sports Centre. 44 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Cap Pela - vocal group - with the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Passeig Born.



Palma. 20.00: Montserrat Egea (cello), Amaia Zipitria (piano). Brahms Tchaikovsky and others. Monestir de la Puríssima Concepció, C. Concepció 7. Ten euros.



Palma. 20.00: José Manuel Álvarez Losada (violin), Isabel Felix (piano). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: "Giselle". Majorca Professional Conservatory of Music and Dance. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros.





Thursday, 21 June

FIESTAS

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 17.00: Ringing of bells and hanging of banners. 21.30: Pregón opening address followed by music from The Lady June. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.



Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 17.30: Treasure hunt. 22.00: Open-air theatre. Plaça Ajuntament.



MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Alba Rene Quezada (soprano), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano). Lloyd Webber, "Phantom of the Opera", among others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com.



Inca. 11.00-14.00 / 17.00-22.00: Festa de la Música 2018 - The Cicely Satellites and others. Plaça Santa Maria la Major.



Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music, Nestor Zarzoso (piano), and Spanish dance. La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital. Free.



Palma. 20.30: Orfeo Universitari, Cor de Mestres Cantaires, Balearic Youth Orchestra. Montesion Church, C. Monti-sion 24. Five euros.



Palma. 21.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra soloists - violin, cello, piano. Brahms and others. Can Oleo, C. l'Almudaina 4. Five and eight euros.



Pollensa. From 18.00: Music in the streets - The Hustlers, Jaume Mas, Julie & Pep Toni and others. 21.00: Bruut - Dutch jazz band. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 10-15 euros. 22.30: Big Yuyu - blues. Plaça Major.





Friday, 22 June

FIESTAS

Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas. 15.00: Ringing of bells and raising of the banner. At the church. 20.30: Pregón opening address. Placeta Gloria.



Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 22.00: Theatre - "La Gata Salvatge". Joan Mas Amphitheatre.



Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 23.30: Night party - Without String, Enrockats, Societat Anónima, Madòna. Plaça Dalt.

Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas. 20.00: MarRockXi - Baron Rojo, La Perra Parda and others. Sant Marçal Showground.Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas.



Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 20.00: Tapas route - seven bars/restaurants. 22.00: Ballroom dance party with Orquestra Tinbrass Band and Orquestra Marblau. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas. 18.00: Tardeo - food trucks and music. Plaça Quarentena. 20.30: Alcudia band Lipstick Groove. Plaça Quarentena. 22.00: Children's correfoc - Dimonis de la Cova d'es Fossar. Plaça Quarentena. 23.00: Night party - Disccovers, Val 9 and DJ. Plaça Quarentena.



Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas. 20.00: Pregón opening address. In front of the town hall. 21.30: Open-air supper and music from Orquestra Calypso and DJ. (Tables to be reserved by 17.00.). Plaça Sant Joan.



MUSIC

Calvia. 21.00: Calvia Band of Music. Sa Societat, Avda. Palma 1.



Inca. 20.30: Trio Odyssea - violin, cello, piano. Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via 28. 12 euros.



Palma. 12.00-14.00 / 18.00-24.00: Festa de la Música 2018 - Astrolabio and others. Plaça Espanya.



Palma. 21.00: Alba Rene Quezada (soprano), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano). Lloyd Webber, "Phantom of the Opera", among others. Fundació Bartomeu March, C. Palau Reial 18. Free.



Palma. 21.30: Demarco Flamenco. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 25-50 euros.



Palma. 21.30: Hija de la luna, tribute to the group Mecano. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada, Street Arts Festival. 19.30 and 20.30: Street circus. Passeig Marítim, Plaça Castellet, Plaça Pins.





Saturday, 23 June

FIESTAS

Alaro, Festa de la Flama (Festival of the Flame). From 20.00: Sant Joan Eve celebrated at the castle. Basically an event for the Catalan language with music and free trempó Majorcan salad. Torches recommended if you plan on walking to and from the castle.



Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas. 17.00: Bigheads and pipers procession. From Plaça Major. 18.30: Music from DJs for all ages. 21.00: Open-air supper arròs brut. Tickets seven euros to be bought from the town hall by 20 June. C. Major. 22.30: Concert - Vostok, then DJs. C. Major.



Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 21.30: Havaneres folk songs and trempo Majorcan salad. In Cala Deya. Two euros.



Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 19.30: Vespers and flora offer. 20.00: Folk dance. Plaça Baix. 23.00: Party with Orquestra Oasis, Orquestra Los Naipes. Plaça Ajuntament.



Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 10.30: Muro mile. From Plaça Sant Martí. 10.30-14.00: Water party at the municipal pool. 15.30: Cycling races. From Plaça Sant Marti. 22.00: Summer Solstice demons' correfoc - Dimonis de Sa Pedrera (Muro), Dimonis Boiets de Foc (Vilafranca), Dimonis de Son Ganxó (Costitx). At the bullring. 23.30: Night party - La Tribut FM, Val9 and DJs. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.



Palma, Nit de Foc. TBA.



Sant Joan, Sant Joan Fiestas. From 20.30: Magic Night - Lantern procession to the Sanctuary Consolació. Children dressed as witches, wizards, demons.



Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas. 20.00: Wine-tasting plus Jazz & Franco Bombelli, Highlands Project. Església Nova. 22.30: Party with Orquestra Galatzó, Los Grillos, The Cassettes. Plaça Mercat.



MUSIC

Inca. 20.30: Inclàssic - Majorca Chamber Orchestra. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.



Palma. 18.00: End of season - Teatre Prinicipal choirs. Teatre Principal. C. Riera 2.



Palma. 20.00: Son Rapinya Band of Music, tribute to the group Mecano. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 18-20 euros.



Palmanova. From 21.00: Red Suns, DJs Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez. Es Carregador beach.



Santa Ponsa. 21.30: Gafapasta and El Pulpo - music for Sant Joan. Plaça Pinada.



PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada, Street Arts Festival. 19.30-23.00: Street circus and poetry-musical. Plaça Castellet, Plaça Pins.





Sunday, 24 June

FIESTAS

Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas. 20.00: Line dance. C. Major.



Calvia, Sant Joan Fiestas. 11.00: Solemn mass with dance of offer. 18.30: JoanArt Calvia 2018 - music, gastronomy, circus, market. C. Major and Plaça Església.



Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas. 09.30: Bunyola Band of Music procession. 10.30: Gathering for walk to the church. 11.00: Solemn mass, Esporles Choir, Bunyola Band of Music. 19.00: Senior citizens party with Aires Sollerics dance. Joan Mas Amphitheatre. 22.30: Demons correfoc - Esclatabutzes (Soller). From Sa Tanca.



Felanitx, Sant Joan Fiestas. 18.00: Sant Joan Pelós, dance of Saint John the Hairy. From C. Sa Gerreria (off Plaça Espanya).



Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas. 10.30: Procession by pipers. 11.30: Solemn mass and dance of offer. 12.30: Dance of the cavallets. 19.00: Tribute to senior citizens, Binissalem Band of Music. Plaça Església. 22.00: Playback, Plaça Dalt.



Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas. 11.00: Solemn mass for John the Baptist. 11.45: Dance by bigheads with the Es Reguinyol pipers. In front of the town hall. 13.00: "Jewel" races. C. Joan Carles I. 22.00: Open-air theatre. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 24.00: Fireworks. At Sa Riba.



Sant Joan, Sant Joan Fiestas - The Dancing Sun Festival. At the Sanctuary Consolació, sunrise and the "dancing sun". 19.00: Demons and pipers leave the town hall. 19.30: Mass. 21.00: Sant Joan Pelós dance and the Corb de Sant Nofre (the great crow).

Sant Llorenç, Sant Joan Fiestas. 19.30: Mass and traditional dance by Sant Joan Pelut followed by procession with demons and pipers.



Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas. 11.00: Solemn mass. 12.00: Concert - Son Servera Band of Music. Plaça Sant Joan. 21.00: Folk dance. Plaça Sant Joan.



MUSIC

Porreres. 20.45: Porreres Choir. Parish church.



PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada, Street Arts Festival. 19.00-21.30: Street circus. Plaça Castellet, Plaça Pins.