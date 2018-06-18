Minute's silence and then applause for Antonio Alfaro. 18-06-2018 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Employees from the Ibanat forestry protection agency yesterday joined government ministers and officials in holding a minute’s silence in memory of the Air Tractor fire-fighter plane, Antonio Alfaro. His body was recovered on Sunday and transferred to Puerto Alcudia by the minesweeper Tajo.



The autopsy shows that Antonio Alfaro suffered multiple fractures. The forensic medical report says that he would have died as a result of the impact.



The plane, which crashed into the sea off Cala San Vicente, was recovered yesterday by the Spanish naval vessel Neptuno. It was taken to the naval base in Portopi. The investigation into the cause of the crash is in the hands of the Guardia Civil and the Civil Aviation Authority. At the moment, the cause of the accident appears to have been a technical fault.