Stretch of road where one of the accidents happened. 18-06-2018

Two women were run over and killed over the weekend in two separate incidents in less than 36 hours. The first occurred at 11.25pm on Saturday night along the Santa Margalida to Can Picafort road. A 22-year-driver ran over 24-year-old Patricia Martinez Ruiz. The driver tested negative for alcohol and a full investigation has been opened. It appears that the woman was walking along the hard shoulder in practically total darkness.



According to sources close to the investigation, she decided to cross the road and did not see on the oncoming vehicle. Emergency services were on the scene within minutes but there was nothing that could have been done to have saved her life.



The second fatal incident occurred at 5am yesterday morning. It happened along the Campos to Santanyi road. According to the Guardia Civil, the accident, which claimed the life of a 33-year-old Spaniard of Cuban origin, occurred on another stretch of road which was poorly lit.



It is believed that the victim suddenly and unexpectedly strayed into the path of an oncoming Renegade Jeep. The 33-year-old Spanish driver, who also tested negative for alcohol, could nothing to avoid the pedestrian.



When the emergency teams and paramedics reached the scene, she was suffering from a cardiac arrest and there was nothing the medics could have done to have revived her.



Both drivers are said to be in deep shock but are helping the police with their inquiries.